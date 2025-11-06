If this election is free and fair, people of Bihar will uproot NDA govt: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at poll rally in Motihari.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
If this election is free and fair, people of Bihar will uproot NDA govt: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at poll rally in Motihari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
If NDA retains power in Bihar, each district to get one engineering, one medical college in next 5 years: Amit Shah at Motihari rally.
Murders, loots, kidnappings, extortion will be common in Bihar again if you make mistake on Nov 6 voting day: Amit Shah at Motihari rally.
Land of Champaran linked to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram, we will boost religious tourism here: Amit Shah at Motihari rally in Bihar.