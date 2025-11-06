New medical college on anvil in Motihari, Baba Someshwar Nath temple in Areraj to be renovated at Rs 100 cr: Shah at poll rally.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
New medical college on anvil in Motihari, Baba Someshwar Nath temple in Areraj to be renovated at Rs 100 cr: Shah at poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Only Nitish-Modi can prevent 'jungle raj' in Bihar; Lalu-Rahul trying to pave way for infiltrators, alleges Shah at Motihari poll rally.
Bihar waged war against Indira Gandhi's corruption, opposed Emergency but now Cong seeking to rule with RJD's help: Shah at Motihari rally.
Modi established Makhana Board; if 'Lalu & co' come to power, 'infiltrator ghusao board' will be set up, alleges Shah in Bettiah.
Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants snatch jobs, pose security threats; this election is for making Bihar 'infiltrator-free': Shah in Bettiah.
Amit Shah's Rally Highlights: Immigration and Economic Proposals in Bihar Elections