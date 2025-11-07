Left Menu

Tejashwi's favourite CM MK Stalin, whose party DMK insulted Biharis by comparing them with 'bidis', claims Amit Shah at Bhagalpur rally.

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:56 IST
Tejashwi's favourite CM MK Stalin, whose party DMK insulted Biharis by comparing them with 'bidis', claims Amit Shah at Bhagalpur rally.
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi's favourite CM MK Stalin, whose party DMK insulted Biharis by comparing them with 'bidis', claims Amit Shah at Bhagalpur rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court's Dog Relocation Order Sparks Debate

Supreme Court's Dog Relocation Order Sparks Debate

 India
2
Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Stalling Progress in Rajasthan

Gehlot Criticizes BJP for Stalling Progress in Rajasthan

 India
3
RSS helping BJP run country through 'Manusmriti' which BR Ambedkar had burnt, claims Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Sasaram rally.

RSS helping BJP run country through 'Manusmriti' which BR Ambedkar had burnt...

 India
4
Agnelli Family Firmly Backs Juventus Amidst Tether Stake Acquisition

Agnelli Family Firmly Backs Juventus Amidst Tether Stake Acquisition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025