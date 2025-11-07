Tejashwi's favourite CM MK Stalin, whose party DMK insulted Biharis by comparing them with 'bidis', claims Amit Shah at Bhagalpur rally.
PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
