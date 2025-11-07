Delhi High Court Justice Chaudhary rejects jailed MP Rashid's plea against order on costs imposed to attend Parl, Justice Bhambhani allows it.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:57 IST
Delhi High Court Justice Chaudhary rejects jailed MP Rashid's plea against order on costs imposed to attend Parl, Justice Bhambhani allows it.
