Fishery sector saw huge growth in Bihar, some people practising diving in ponds in state: PM mocks Rahul Gandhi's recent fishing bid.
PTI | Sitamarhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Fishery sector saw huge growth in Bihar, some people practising diving in ponds in state: PM mocks Rahul Gandhi's recent fishing bid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Rahul Gandhi's
Advertisement