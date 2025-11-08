BCCI and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi have resolved to amicably settle Asia Cup trophy row: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to PTI.
Updated: 08-11-2025 15:11 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
