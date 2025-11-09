Uttarakhand budget was only Rs 4,000 crore 25 years ago, it has now crossed Rs one lakh crore: PM Modi.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 13:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
