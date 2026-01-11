Somnath Splendor: A Historic Shaurya Yatra Led by PM Modi

In a vibrant display of culture and history, the Somnath temple in Gujarat hosted its Shaurya Yatra on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the procession. Distinctly featuring 108 horses, the event drew immense public attention as Modi journeyed in an open-top vehicle over a one-kilometer stretch.

Cheered by enthusiastic crowds along the route, the parade began at Shankh Circle and moved towards Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle near the iconic temple. Men playing traditional 'damru' drums and energetic dancers added to the celebratory atmosphere as floral petals showered from both sides.

This event, part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, not only honored the temple's resilience against historical invasions but also showcased cultural performances, revealing the pride of Gujarat. Modi was in Somnath for a two-day visit, marking a milestone in the temple's storied history.