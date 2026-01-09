PM Modi Leads Somnath Swabhiman Parv to Honour Spiritual Resilience
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, symbolizing India's unwavering spiritual tradition. The event commemorates the 1,000-year legacy of resilience following Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion. Modi's participation highlights national pride and spiritual heritage, with events including Omkar Mantra chanting and a Shaurya Yatra procession.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, celebrated across India as a powerful emblem of the nation's spiritual tradition. Highlighting the event's significance, Modi shared that the festival will be observed with unwavering devotion and enthusiasm, reflecting the enduring spirit of India's culture.
During his visit to Somnath, scheduled for January 10 and 11, 2026, the Prime Minister will engage in key ceremonies. He will join the divine chanting of the Omkar Mantra and witness a drone show at the historic Somnath Temple. The following day, he will lead the Shaurya Yatra, a tribute to the temple's defenders.
This year's celebration marks a millennium since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion, emphasizing the temple's symbolic resilience. The event, extending from January 8 to 11, 2026, commemorates the restoration led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1951, reinforcing India's commitment to cultural preservation and spiritual legacy.
