SC seeks response from NHAI, Road Transport Ministry in suo motu case on accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi, which claimed 15 lives.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks NHAI, Road Transport Ministry to file report on condition of highway passing through Rajasthan's Phalodi area.
SC asks NHAI, Road Transport Ministry to conduct survey and file report on number of dhabas on highway in Rajasthan's Phalodi.
