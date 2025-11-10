Four members of family killed after fire breaks out at a house in Maharashtra's Sangli district: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Four members of family killed after fire breaks out at a house in Maharashtra's Sangli district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sangli
- fire
- tragic
- incident
- Maharashtra
- police
- investigation
- family
- death
- safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crackdown on Notorious Satender Baba Gang
Tragic Fire Claims Four Lives in Maharashtra
Rouse Avenue Court Orders Fresh Investigation into Kapil Mishra's Role in 2020 Delhi Riots
J-K Police unearths interstate and transnational terror module of JeM, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind: Police.
Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED making material, recovered: J-K Police on terror module.