Amit Shah speaks to Delhi police chief, director of IB to take stock of situation following blast near Red Fort, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Amit Shah speaks to Delhi police chief, director of IB to take stock of situation following blast near Red Fort, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being briefed about situation: Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha after blast near Red Fort.
Delhi Police chief says explosion happened in slow moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal around 6.52 pm; occupants were present.
CBI Catches Delhi Police ASI in Rs 2.4 Lakh Bribery Scandal
Delhi Police Crackdown on Notorious Satender Baba Gang
Operation Clean Sweep: Delhi Police's Crackdown on Drug Trafficking and Illegal Foreign Nationals