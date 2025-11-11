SC allows curative petition filed by Surendra Koli challenging his conviction, death sentence in one of the Nithari murder cases.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:42 IST
