SC asks EC to respond within 2 weeks to separate pleas filed by DMK, WB Congress, TMC, challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks EC to respond within 2 weeks to separate pleas filed by DMK, WB Congress, TMC, challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SC
- EC
- DMK
- West Bengal
- TMC
- pleas
- Tamil Nadu
- SIR
- petition
- response
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.
SC seeks Election Commission's response on pleas of DMK, CPI(M), West Bengal Congress, TMC leaders against SIR in Tamil Nadu, WB.
SC allows AIADMK's intervention application supporting SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu.
SC asks Madras, Calcutta HCs to keep in abeyance proceedings on pleas challenging SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast