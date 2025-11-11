Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
