NDA leading in 102 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 33 in Bihar, according to EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
