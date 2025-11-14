NDA leads in 166 seats with BJP ahead in 72, JD(U) in 71; INDIA bloc leads in 56 seats with RJD ahead in 42, Congress in 8: EC.
NDA leads in 166 seats with BJP ahead in 72, JD(U) in 71; INDIA bloc leads in 56 seats with RJD ahead in 42, Congress in 8: EC.
