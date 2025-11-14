NDA's historic win in Bihar seal of trust for development and welfare policies of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar govts: BJP chief Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
PM Modi thanks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and NDA 'family members' Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for Bihar poll win.