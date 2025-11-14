Victory of development; victory of the spirit of public welfare; victory of social justice : PM Modi on NDA win in Bihar polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Victory of development; victory of the spirit of public welfare; victory of social justice : PM Modi on NDA win in Bihar polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDA
- Modi
- Bihar
- elections
- victory
- development
- social justice
- public welfare
- India
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Victory for Development: NDA's Bihar Triumph
NDA ensured all-round development of state; massive mandate for NDA's track record and vision to take Bihar to new heights: PM Modi on X.
Congress Clinches Jubilee Hills Victory Amidst Mixed Poll Results
PDP's Victory in Budgam: A Message for Change and Accountability
Thank every NDA worker who worked tirelessly, took development agenda to people, countered every lie of Opposition: PM Modi on Bihar polls win.