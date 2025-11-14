Bihar voters have given massive support to SIR, it is now duty of all parties to activate their workers to purify voter lists: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
