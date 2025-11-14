If people are re-electing BJP-NDA governments after 20 years, it is a sign of support for pro-people politics: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
If people are re-electing BJP-NDA governments after 20 years, it is a sign of support for pro-people politics: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- BJP-NDA
- election
- pro-people
- politics
- governance
- development
- success
- support
- statement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Historic Election Victory: Modi's Development Wins
Bihar's Verdict: A Resounding Mandate for Good Governance
India at a Crossroads: The Power of Citizen-Governance Collaboration
NDA's 'Tsunami' in Bihar: A Resounding Mandate for Modi's Development Politics
Victory of Governance: NDA's Historic Win in Bihar 2025