Congress has not returned to power in several states for decades; it has won 100 seats in six assembly polls post 2024: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
