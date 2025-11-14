I think Congress will witness a big split soon, some 'naamdars' within party are drowning everyone with them: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
I think Congress will witness a big split soon, some 'naamdars' within party are drowning everyone with them: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Leadership Boils as Congress Faces Power Struggle
Walmart's Leadership Shift: Furner to Succeed McMillon as CEO Amid Retail Challenges
Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins
I congratulate all NDA leaders for their wonderful work and CM Nitish Kumar for his leadership: PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
Bihar 2025: NDA's Landslide Triumph Anchored by Nitish Kumar's Leadership