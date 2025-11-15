Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha orders probe into the accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
