We are disappointed with our performance in Bihar polls, we failed to convince Muslim voters: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
We are disappointed with our performance in Bihar polls, we failed to convince Muslim voters: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cash transfer to accounts of women has played important role in NDA's victory in Bihar polls: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.
Paswan Criticizes Opposition as NDA Sweeps Bihar Polls
Stalin Congratulates Nitish Kumar, Criticizes Election Commission Post-Bihar Polls
Bihar Polls: Trust in NDA and Rejection of 'Vote-Theft' Claims
I want to assure people of West Bengal that we will throw out 'jungle raj' from their state: PM Modi in address over Bihar polls win.