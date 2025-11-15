Left Menu

We are disappointed with our performance in Bihar polls, we failed to convince Muslim voters: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:04 IST
We are disappointed with our performance in Bihar polls, we failed to convince Muslim voters: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.
We are disappointed with our performance in Bihar polls, we failed to convince Muslim voters: Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh in Patna.

