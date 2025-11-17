Disqualification of BRS MLAs: CJI says this is grossest kind of contempt, lists contempt pleas against speaker after 4 weeks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Disqualification of BRS MLAs: CJI says this is grossest kind of contempt, lists contempt pleas against speaker after 4 weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- disqualification
- CJI
- contempt
- court
- BRS
- MLAs
- speaker
- Supreme Court
- judiciary
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Issue of disqualification of BRS MLAs: SC exempts personal appearance of Telangana Speaker, others till further orders.
SC issues notice to Telangana speaker for deciding disqualification pleas against 10 BRS MLAs who defected to ruling Congress.
K Kavitha Speaks Out: 'Karma Hits Back' After BRS Defeat
Total MLAs of Congress elected in last six elections is less than our MLAs elected today itself: PM Modi on Bihar poll results.
Court Overturns Speaker's Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified