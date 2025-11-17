Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Return: Indian Student's Journey from Russia to Hometown
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Indian Lives in Medinah
India's IPO Challenge: Balancing Growth and Purpose
Tragedy Strikes Indian Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia: Bus Collision Claims Lives
India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light