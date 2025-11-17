Left Menu

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:36 IST
I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.
  • Country:
  • India

I want to tell all states that Bihar results tell us what kind of govts people want; all must focus only on development: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan ATS Busts Drug Rings: Major Seizures and Arrests in Strategic Operations

Rajasthan ATS Busts Drug Rings: Major Seizures and Arrests in Strategic Oper...

 India
2
KSCA Election Postponement Sparks Outcry from Cricket Veterans

KSCA Election Postponement Sparks Outcry from Cricket Veterans

 India
3
Brazil and Paraguay Resume Itaipu Treaty Talks After Intelligence Dispute

Brazil and Paraguay Resume Itaipu Treaty Talks After Intelligence Dispute

 Global
4
Supreme Court Criticizes CBI in Vimal Negi Case

Supreme Court Criticizes CBI in Vimal Negi Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025