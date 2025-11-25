We want peace but we do not compromise on our security; Operation Sindoor is the biggest example of it: PM Modi in Kurukshetra.
PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
