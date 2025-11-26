Our Constitution-makers wanted our personal, democratic rights to be always protected, says President Murmu at Constitution Day event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:50 IST
- Country:
- India
