It is being examined as part of judicial and internal legal processes: MEA on Bangladesh's request for extraditing ex-PM Sheikh Hasina.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
