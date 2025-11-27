West Bengal SSC releases names of 1,806 'tainted' candidates from 2016 SLST list with additional identification info, adhering to HC order.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal SSC releases names of 1,806 'tainted' candidates from 2016 SLST list with additional identification info, adhering to HC order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Court Demands Transparency in West Bengal Teacher Recruitment
Madras High Court Clears Lawyers and Police Officers in 2009 Clash
High Court Criticizes GST Authorities Over Unjust Cancellations
Allahabad High Court: DNA Tests Not for Routine Parentage Disputes
Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets