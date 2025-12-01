ED issues Rs 466-cr FEMA show cause notice to Kerala CM, ex-finance minister Issac, CM's secy Abraham in KIIFB Masala Bond case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 09:06 IST
- Country:
- India
