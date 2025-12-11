ED, ATS conduct raid in Maharashtra's Thane district over suspected terror funding: Officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 08:49 IST
- Country:
- India
ED, ATS conduct raid in Maharashtra's Thane district over suspected terror funding: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- raid
- terror funding
- ED
- ATS
- investigation
- terrorism
- financial channels
- authorities
ALSO READ
India slated to become number one community in world with GitHub by 2030, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Bengaluru.
Calm Restored in Malkangiri Amidst Efforts for Peace After Violence
Supriya Sahu Honored with UNEP's 'Champions of the Earth' Award
Indian Markets Poised for Upswing Amid Global Support
Delhi's Double Bust: Demonetized Currency and Counterfeit Castrol