Market Jitters: MSCI Plummets Amid Tech Woes and Geopolitical Tension

MSCI's global equities gauge, pressured by U.S. technology stocks, fell as silver hit a record high and gold eyed a seventh gain. Oil prices were affected by geopolitical tension, while concerns over AI tech stocks and delayed economic data confused traders. Meanwhile, treasury yields and currency fluctuations reflected market anxieties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 01:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MSCI's global equities gauge experienced a dip, largely influenced by the struggles of U.S. technology stocks, while silver prices surged to a record high amid renewed hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Gold observed its seventh consecutive gain as safe-haven assets saw demand spike following U.S. President Donald Trump's latest actions in Venezuela, which also lifted oil prices due to supply concerns.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, technology stocks dragged the S&P 500 down amidst fears of an artificial intelligence bubble, with Nvidia leading the decline. Investors shifted focus to U.S. Treasury yields and anticipated inflation reports amidst uncertain economic data post-government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

