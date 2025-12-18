Market Jitters: MSCI Plummets Amid Tech Woes and Geopolitical Tension

MSCI's global equities gauge experienced a dip, largely influenced by the struggles of U.S. technology stocks, while silver prices surged to a record high amid renewed hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Gold observed its seventh consecutive gain as safe-haven assets saw demand spike following U.S. President Donald Trump's latest actions in Venezuela, which also lifted oil prices due to supply concerns.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, technology stocks dragged the S&P 500 down amidst fears of an artificial intelligence bubble, with Nvidia leading the decline. Investors shifted focus to U.S. Treasury yields and anticipated inflation reports amidst uncertain economic data post-government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)