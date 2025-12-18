Left Menu

Kolkata Christmas Festival: A Celebration of Harmony and Tourism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Kolkata Christmas Festival, emphasizing religious harmony and tourism in the state. The festival at Allen Park, a popular event for locals and tourists, will feature cultural performances and themed installations, highlighting Kolkata's vibrant Christmas traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:42 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a resounding celebration of unity and festivity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 15th Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park on Thursday. As the festival unfolds, spanning until January 5, 2026, the iconic Park Street is anticipated to draw numerous visitors, underscoring the region's commitment to religious harmony and inclusivity.

During her address, Banerjee reaffirmed, "Bengal celebrates all religions with equal fervour, rejecting any attempts to defame the state." Emphasizing the cultural diversity, she shared personal anecdotes of attending church services since childhood and reiterated Bengal's reputation as a beloved tourist destination, aiming to ascend to the nation's top spot.

The festival's inauguration saw the introduction of a virtual conservation project for St Andrew's Church in Darjeeling and the commencement of Christmas celebrations across 14 locations. Featuring cultural performances and themed decorations, the event celebrated Kolkata's long-standing tradition of Christmas festivities, drawing diplomats, city officials, and community representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

