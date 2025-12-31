Left Menu

IGL cuts piped cooking gas prices in Delhi/NCR by Rs 0.70 per standard cubic metre; to be priced at Rs 47.89 from January 1: Company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:27 IST
