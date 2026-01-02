India is world's fourth-largest economy, on track to become third largest by 2030: Rajnath Singh.
India emerging as knowledge economy with its Global Innovation Index ranking improving from 76 in 2014 to 39 in 2024: Rajnath Singh.
Many defence startups doing remarkable work; India will become fully self-reliant in weapons in 15-20 years: Rajnath Singh.
Not all terrorists are illiterate, some hold degrees but they lack wisdom which is essential: Rajnath Singh.
AI, machine learning, other transforming technologies must be used positively to drive India's development: Rajnath Singh.