Delhi HC restrains Congress, AAP, others from posting content linking Dushyant Kumar Gautam to 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.
PTI | Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC restrains Congress, AAP, others from posting content linking Dushyant Kumar Gautam to 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
High Court Orders Congress, AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts
Delhi HC directs Congress, AAP, others to remove within 24 hrs posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to Ankita Bhandari murder case.
Maharashtra Congress Leader Succumbs to Stabbing Incident
Senior Congress Leader Attacked in Maharashtra
Congress Solidifies DMK Alliance with Dignified Discussions