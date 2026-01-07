Houselisting operations of Census 2027 will take place between April 1 and September 30 in all states and UTs: Govt notification.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Houselisting operations of Census 2027 will take place between April 1 and September 30 in all states and UTs: Govt notification.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Federal Freeze: States Face Child Care Funding Halt
Revolutionizing Fisheries in Hill States: A New Policy Vision
Tea Estates in Assam: Navigating Land Rights and Legal Challenges
Venezuela's government accuses US of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states; no word from US, reports AP.
Echoes of Statesmanship: Honoring Vajpayee and Malaviya