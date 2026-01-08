Amendment to Forest Conservation Act not to open up management of forest land to non-government entities: Environment Ministry officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Amendment to Forest Conservation Act not to open up management of forest land to non-government entities: Environment Ministry officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amendment to Forest Conservation Act
- Environment Ministry