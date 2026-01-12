Errors happened during digitisation of 2002 voters' list using AI, causing hardship for people: CM Mamata to CEC.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Errors happened during digitisation of 2002 voters' list using AI, causing hardship for people: CM Mamata to CEC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Technology with Compassion at AI Conference
Telangana Resumes Srisailam Tunnel Project with Advanced Technology
India Unveils Vision for Samagra Shiksha 3.0, Reimagining School Education Through Technology, Skills and Outcome-Driven Reform
India's Breakthrough in Hypersonic Missile Technology
SmartWinnr and HDFC Life Jointly Win Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards