European Union and Mercosur sign major deal to create one of world's biggest free trade zones after 25 years of talks, reports AP.
PTI | Asuncion | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:31 IST
European Union and Mercosur sign major deal to create one of world's biggest free trade zones after 25 years of talks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking the Blue Economy: Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Become Marine Hub
Once in power, BJP will elevate Malda’s mango economy to unprecedented heights, boost cold storage and food processing: PM.
India making more railway coaches than Europe or US; this is boosting our economy: Modi in Malda
Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Pact Signals New Era in Global Economy
India–Israel Deepen Blue Economy Partnership at Global Summit on Blue Food Security 2026