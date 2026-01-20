I congratulate Nitin Nabin for becoming president of BJP, world's largest political party: PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:08 IST
