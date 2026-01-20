Sikkim Gears Up for Grand Republic Day Celebrations
Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang led a review meeting for Republic Day preparations, highlighting precision, discipline, and inter-departmental coordination. He urged officers at Tashiling Secretariat to handle logistics meticulously and ensure flawless execution. A full-dress rehearsal is set for January 24, 2026, with Heads of Departments attending.
In preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang conducted an in-depth review meeting on Tuesday. The session, held at Tashiling Secretariat, gathered senior officials from various departments and the armed forces.
Chief Secretary Telang underscored the importance of precision, discipline, and efficient execution for a grand event. He urged all officers to meticulously plan every aspect, address potential logistical hurdles, and ensure thorough implementation of the plans.
Emphasizing strong inter-departmental coordination, Telang directed all sectors to collaborate closely within the established timelines. A full-dress rehearsal, featuring all Heads of Departments, is scheduled for January 24, 2026, as part of the comprehensive preparations.
