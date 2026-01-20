Left Menu

Sikkim Gears Up for Grand Republic Day Celebrations

Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang led a review meeting for Republic Day preparations, highlighting precision, discipline, and inter-departmental coordination. He urged officers at Tashiling Secretariat to handle logistics meticulously and ensure flawless execution. A full-dress rehearsal is set for January 24, 2026, with Heads of Departments attending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:06 IST
Sikkim Gears Up for Grand Republic Day Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Sikkim Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang conducted an in-depth review meeting on Tuesday. The session, held at Tashiling Secretariat, gathered senior officials from various departments and the armed forces.

Chief Secretary Telang underscored the importance of precision, discipline, and efficient execution for a grand event. He urged all officers to meticulously plan every aspect, address potential logistical hurdles, and ensure thorough implementation of the plans.

Emphasizing strong inter-departmental coordination, Telang directed all sectors to collaborate closely within the established timelines. A full-dress rehearsal, featuring all Heads of Departments, is scheduled for January 24, 2026, as part of the comprehensive preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

 Norway
2
BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

 India
3
Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

 France
4
India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026