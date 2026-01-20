Freezing Resilience: Kyiv Battles Power Outages Amid Russian Strikes

Russia launched a drone and missile offensive against Ukraine on Tuesday, disrupting power and heating supplies to thousands of Kyiv apartments amid freezing temperatures, officials reported. The assault severed heating to 5,635 apartment buildings, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

One person was injured, debris harmed a school's structure, and water supplies faltered in a city home to over three million, he noted. Regional authorities confirmed a fatality and damage to two petrol stations due to the attacks affecting the broader Kyiv area.

A second major assault this month devastated Kyiv's energy sector as temperatures dipped below zero Celsius. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha highlighted the urgency for global aid as repair crews toil tirelessly to restore services.

