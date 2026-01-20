Left Menu

Presidential Dialogue at Davos: Sisi and Trump Meet

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This marks their first encounter following the U.S. announcement of a new phase in its Gaza peace plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:05 IST
Presidential Dialogue at Davos: Sisi and Trump Meet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is scheduled to meet U.S President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a statement from Egypt's presidency on Tuesday.

This high-profile meeting between al-Sisi and Trump comes amidst heightened international focus on the U.S. initiative to progress its plan aimed at resolving the long-standing conflict in Gaza.

Both leaders are expected to discuss pivotal geopolitical issues, making this meeting one of great interest to observers of global diplomacy and Middle Eastern affairs.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

 India
2
Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

 India
4
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026