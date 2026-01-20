Presidential Dialogue at Davos: Sisi and Trump Meet
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos. This marks their first encounter following the U.S. announcement of a new phase in its Gaza peace plan.
In a significant diplomatic encounter, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is scheduled to meet U.S President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a statement from Egypt's presidency on Tuesday.
This high-profile meeting between al-Sisi and Trump comes amidst heightened international focus on the U.S. initiative to progress its plan aimed at resolving the long-standing conflict in Gaza.
Both leaders are expected to discuss pivotal geopolitical issues, making this meeting one of great interest to observers of global diplomacy and Middle Eastern affairs.
