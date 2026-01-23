Our's is strong force, victory alliance. We will win 210 Assembly seats, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami at NDA rally in TN.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:30 IST
Our's is strong force, victory alliance. We will win 210 Assembly seats, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami at NDA rally in TN.
