PM Modi to Propel Development and Address NDA Rally in Tiruchirappalli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a joint National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Tiruchirappalli on March 11, amid claims of rising support for the coalition in Tamil Nadu. Modi criticized the DMK for unfulfilled promises and highlighted NDA's agenda of hope and progress.

The Prime Minister announced on social media platform 'X' that the NDA's increasing popularity has unsettled the DMK. Apart from the rally, Modi will inaugurate and initiate multiple development projects, worth around Rs 5,650 crore, in sectors such as petroleum, rural connectivity, and railways.

Significant projects include Bharat Petroleum's City Gas Distribution Network and Indian Oil's Lube Blending Plant in Chennai. Additionally, crucial infrastructure for Tamil Nadu's rural roads and railways will be launched, enhancing connectivity with neighboring regions and boosting economic growth.

