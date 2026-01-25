Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth and on track to become world’s third-largest economy: Prez Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth and on track to become world's third-largest economy: Prez Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu's Address: A Vision for Peace, Empowerment, and Economic Growth
In address to nation, President Murmu says role of 'Nari Shakti' will be crucial in making of Viksit Bharat.
In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of world, India is spreading message of peace: President Murmu in address to nation.
Increasing participation of women in voting adds a powerful dimension to our Republic: President Murmu in address to nation.
Every effort to promote spirit of oneness is highly commendable: President Murmu in address to nation.